NEW YORK (PIX11) — Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is just 117 points shy of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record.

Abdul-Jabbar tallied 38,387 points in his career and has held the scoring record since 1984. I thought Abdul-Jabbar’s record was going to stand well past my lifetime, but along came James.

Through 40 games this season, the 38-year-old James is averaging more than 30 points per game. By the time James retires, he may have a set a scoring mark that is insurmountable.

The New York Knicks host James and the Lakers Tuesday night.