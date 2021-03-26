Knicks storm back, complete sweep of Wizards with 106-102 win

New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett (9) and Washington Wizards’ Rui Hachimura watch Barrett’s shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, Pool)

NEW YORK — Alec Burks scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and the New York Knicks beat the Washington Wizards 106-102 on Thursday night to sweep the two-game set.

RJ Barrett added 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley had 16 points.

Two days after being in control throughout in a 131-113 victory, the Knicks trailed by 17 midway through the third quarter and never led until the fourth.

They won by outscoring the Wizards 39-24 in the final period.

Bradley Beal had 26 points and nine assists for the Wizards, but shot just 8 for 23.