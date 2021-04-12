Knicks recover after blown lead to beat Raptors 102-96

New York Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley (5) attempts to get past Toronto Raptors’ Kyle Lowry, right, who defends during an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in New York. (Rich Schultz/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — Julius Randle scored 26 points and the New York Knicks recovered after blowing an 18-point lead to beat the Toronto Raptors 102-96.

RJ Barrett added 19 as the Knicks (27-27) won their second straight to get back to .500.

Nerlens Noel finished with nine points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots.

New York led 66-48 early in the third quarter but lost momentum when the game was delayed because the court was wet.

The Raptors surged to a four-point lead with 7 minutes remaining, but Barrett hit a 3-pointer with the Knicks leading by one with 35 seconds to play.