Knicks recover after blown lead to beat Raptors 102-96

MANHATTAN — Julius Randle scored 26 points and the New York Knicks recovered after blowing an 18-point lead to beat the Toronto Raptors 102-96.
RJ Barrett added 19 as the Knicks (27-27) won their second straight to get back to .500.
Nerlens Noel finished with nine points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots.
New York led 66-48 early in the third quarter but lost momentum when the game was delayed because the court was wet.
The Raptors surged to a four-point lead with 7 minutes remaining, but Barrett hit a 3-pointer with the Knicks leading by one with 35 seconds to play.