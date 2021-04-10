Knicks rally late, snap Memphis’ 4-game win streak in OT

New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) and guard Tyus Jones (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)

NEW YORK — RJ Barrett scored 20 points, making a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:15 left in overtime, and the New York Knicks used a late rally to stun the Memphis Grizzlies 133-129.

Alec Burks had nine of his 19 in overtime and Julius Randle recovered from a scoreless first half to finish with 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in his fifth triple-double of the season.

The Knicks snapped the Grizzlies’ four-game winning streak.

They avoided a third straight loss and won for just the second time in seven games.