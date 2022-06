NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NBA free agency opens up Thursday, and Jalen Brunson is the apple of the New York Knicks’ eye.

Brunson is expected to be in demand early, but it’s likely he’ll quickly agree to leave Dallas and become the new point guard in New York. Some are worried the Knicks will overpay for the 25-year-old Brunson, who is coming off of a career season with the Dallas Mavericks.

PIX11 News’ Marc Malusis has more on the potential deal in the video above.