Knicks make surprise playoff return, need work to come back in 2022

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) takes a 3-point shot in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — Everyone was about to head home for the summer when a “Let’s go Knicks! Let’s go Knicks!” chant broke out at the end of Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.

After years of disappointing them, the New York Knicks had given their fans a team they couldn’t get enough of.

Now the Knicks will work on giving them one that can be a regular contender again.

A surprising first season under Tom Thibodeau ended Wednesday with a 4-1 loss in the first round to the Atlanta Hawks.

It was the Knicks’ first postseason appearance since 2013.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss