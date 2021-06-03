Knicks make surprise playoff return, need work to come back in 2022

NEW YORK — Everyone was about to head home for the summer when a “Let’s go Knicks! Let’s go Knicks!” chant broke out at the end of Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.
After years of disappointing them, the New York Knicks had given their fans a team they couldn’t get enough of.
Now the Knicks will work on giving them one that can be a regular contender again.
A surprising first season under Tom Thibodeau ended Wednesday with a 4-1 loss in the first round to the Atlanta Hawks.
It was the Knicks’ first postseason appearance since 2013.