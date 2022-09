Donovan Mitchell is going east, but not to the Knicks.

There had been speculation for months that Mitchell might get moved, and it appeared the New York Knicks were the frontrunner for him. But when talks with Utah broke down, Cleveland jumped in and general manager Koby Altman added a player capable of pushing the Cavs into title contention.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis has more. Watch the video above for Moose on the Loose.