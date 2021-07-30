Knicks get Grimes after trading first two picks

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks ended up with guard Quentin Grimes with the No. 25 pick in the NBA draft after dealing two picks that were higher.
The swap of No. 21 for No. 25 left them with Grimes, a third-team All-American from Houston who came with a pick that belonged to the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Knicks also traded No. 19 to Charlotte for a future first-round pick. That could mean they are saving money for upcoming free agency.
They also made a second-round trade with Oklahoma City, acquiring the rights to West Virginia guard Miles McBride.