Knicks clinch playoff spot for first time since 2013 after Celtics lose to Cleveland

New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) celebrates his 3-point basket with teammates as he walks to the bench for a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The Knicks won 116-106. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks are back in the chase for the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time since Barack Obama was still president and Mike Bloomberg (who still went by “Michael”) was still mayor.

New York clinched it’s first playoff spot since 2013 after the Boston Celtics lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night.

With the Celtics' loss, the Knicks have officially clinched their playoff spot.



Their first appearance since 2013 👏 pic.twitter.com/N7MDWj2ukC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2021

The Knicks wrap up the regular season with home games against San Antonio, Charlotte and Boston. They can finish as high as 4th in the Eastern Conference but now are guaranteed to be in the playoffs and will not have to play a play-in game.

The NBA Playoffs is scheduled to begin on May 22.