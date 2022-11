MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Ronnie Fieg, the CEO and Founder of international brand KITH, was named the first-ever creative director of the New York Knicks Friday.

Streetwear and Knicks fans celebrated the announcement at Madison Square Garden during the game against the Pistons.

PIX11 sports reporter Perry Sook caught up with Fieg, players, and fans on a historic night.