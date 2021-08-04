Kemba Walker headed home to play for Knicks: source

NEW YORK — A person with knowledge of the situation says Kemba Walker and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a buyout of the final two years of his contract.
Once that’s completed, the four-time All-Star guard will sign with the New York Knicks.
Walker and the Thunder have been working on the buyout parameters in recent days.
The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is not finalized.
Walker is owed nearly $74 million for the next two seasons, including a $37.6 million option that he held for 2022-23. He never played for the Thunder.
Walker was born in the Bronx.