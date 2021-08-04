Kemba Walker headed home to play for Knicks: source

FILE – Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) collides with Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) on a drive to the basket during an NBA basketball game in Boston, in this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo. Kemba Walker and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a buyout of the final two years of his contract, and once that is completed the four-time All-Star guard will sign with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. He never played for the Thunder, who acquired him in a trade with Boston in June in the deal that sent Al Horford back to the Celtics. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, FIle)

NEW YORK — A person with knowledge of the situation says Kemba Walker and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a buyout of the final two years of his contract.

Once that’s completed, the four-time All-Star guard will sign with the New York Knicks.

Walker and the Thunder have been working on the buyout parameters in recent days.

The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is not finalized.

Walker is owed nearly $74 million for the next two seasons, including a $37.6 million option that he held for 2022-23. He never played for the Thunder.

Walker was born in the Bronx.