Jokic, Nuggets start fast, cool off Knicks

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) drives between New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and guard RJ Barrett (9) to put up a shot blocked by center Nerlens Noel in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 24 of his 32 points in a dominant first quarter in the Denver Nuggets’ 113-97 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Jokic finished with 12 rebounds to help lead the Nuggets to their 10 victory in 12 games.

Denver, which led by as much as 31, moved back into a tie with the Los Angeles Clippers for third place in the Western Conference.

Austin Rivers scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter against his former team. T

he Knicks committed three fouls in the game’s first 22 seconds and coach Tom Thibodeau was hit with a technical 28 seconds in. Things got worse from there.