Irving leads short-handed Nets past New Orleans, 134-129

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe (5) and center Steven Adams (12) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — Kyrie Irving capped a 32-point performance with a turnaround jumper, a driving layup through converging defenders and four free throws in the final minute, and the Brooklyn Nets held on for a 134-129 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans.

Joe Harris also hit a pair of late free throws to cap his 24-point night for the Nets, who won despite being without both Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Zion Williamson scored a game-high 33 points for New Orleans.

Brandon Ingram added 27 points for the Pelicans, who fell four games behind the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

