NEW YORK (AP) — Herb Turetzky, who was the Nets’ official scorer for 54 years, has died. He was 76.

The Nets said Turetzky, who retired before this season, died Monday. They did not provide a cause of death.

Turetzky was a senior at Long Island University when he scored the first game in franchise history, when the New Jersey Americans of the American Basketball Association hosted the Pittsburgh Pipers on Oct. 23, 1967, in Teaneck, New Jersey.

He went on to score more than 2,200 games, a record for pro basketball games that was certified in the Guinness Book of World Records.