Harris leads 76ers to 6th straight victory, 99-96 over Knicks

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Knicks’ Julius Randle, from left, battles for the ball against Philadelphia 76ers’ Danny Green, Ben Simmons and Dwight Howard during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris scored 30 points, Seth Curry had 20 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 99-96 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win.

Ben Simmons had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Julius Randle had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks and RJ Barrett scored 17 points.

The Sixers had won all three games since the All-Star break by at least 22 points. The Knicks made them work for this one.

Harris scored seven straight points late in the fourth quarter to help seal for the win.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms

NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

Mild St. Patrick's Day, but more snow before spring arrives?

Forecast: Spring hasn't sprung just yet

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday