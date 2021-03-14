Harden triple-double carries Nets over Pistons 100-95

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) shoots as Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BROOKLYN — James Harden scored 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and had his ninth triple-double with the Nets to help Brooklyn beat the Detroit Pistons 100-95.

Harden also added 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his 55th triple-double as Brooklyn improved to 26-13 with its 12th win in its last 16 games.

Kyrie Irving added 18 points and Landry Shamet had 15 off the bench.

DeAndre Jordan chipped in with 14 and Joe Harris contributed 10 points.

Jerami Grant scored 22 points as Detroit fell to 10-28. Saddiq Bey and Delon Wright each finished with 13.

Mason Plumlee added 11 and Rodney McGruder had 10.

