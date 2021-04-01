Harden out Thursday for Nets after hamstring injury

Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden (13) calls out to a teammate as Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BROOKLYN — James Harden won’t play against Charlotte after leaving Brooklyn’s game a night earlier with right hamstring tightness.

He joins fellow All-Star Kevin Durant, who has missed a month and a half with his own hamstring injury, on the injured list for the Eastern Conference leaders.

Harden sat out the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 120-108 victory over Houston on Wednesday. He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Coach Steve Nash said after the game he didn’t believe Harden’s injury would be a long-term concern.

