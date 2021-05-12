Harden could return for Nets on Wednesday against San Antonio

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris, left, confers with injured guard James Harden during a timeout in the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BROOKLYN — James Harden could return for the Brooklyn Nets after missing more than a month with a strained right hamstring.

The Nets are listing Harden as probable to play Wednesday night in their home game against the San Antonio Spurs.

It would be the All-Star guard’s first game since April 5, when he aggravated the injury in a game against the New York Knicks.

Harden has since missed 18 games. Brooklyn has had its superstar trio of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for only seven games.

Irving is questionable after having to leave a victory in Chicago on Tuesday with a facial contusion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

