Gordon’s 38 points lift Magic past Nets, 121-113

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) passes the ball as Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown, right, guards him during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aaron Gordon scored a season-best 38 points, Evan Fournier added 31 points and the Orlando Magic held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Brooklyn Nets to win 121-113.

The Magic overcame Kyrie Irving’s season-best 43 points to end a nine-game losing streak and stop Brooklyn’s winning streak at six games.

The Nets also had their franchise-record, eight-game road winning halted. Orlando led 103-84 at the end of the third quarter, but the Nets opened the fourth with a 16-1 run.

However, the Nets would get no closer than 104-100 after Gordon and Fournier revived the Magic offense.