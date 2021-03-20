Gordon’s 38 points lift Magic past Nets, 121-113

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aaron Gordon scored a season-best 38 points, Evan Fournier added 31 points and the Orlando Magic held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Brooklyn Nets to win 121-113.
The Magic overcame Kyrie Irving’s season-best 43 points to end a nine-game losing streak and stop Brooklyn’s winning streak at six games.
The Nets also had their franchise-record, eight-game road winning halted. Orlando led 103-84 at the end of the third quarter, but the Nets opened the fourth with a 16-1 run.
However, the Nets would get no closer than 104-100 after Gordon and Fournier revived the Magic offense.