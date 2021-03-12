Giannis has triple-double, Bucks rip Knicks 134-101

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled as he dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo followed up his MVP performance in the All-Star Game with his fifth triple-double of the season to help the Milwaukee Bucks trounce the New York Knicks 134-101 on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 29 minutes as the Bucks handed the Knicks their most one-sided loss of the season.

The Bucks shot 57.5%. They Bucks have won seven of their last eight and now prepare to begin a three-game road swing.

RJ Barrett had 22 points for New York.

