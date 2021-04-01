Edwards leads Timberwolves’ rally past Thibodeau, Knicks 102-101

New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett (9) shoots between Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Anthony Edwards (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 11 of his 24 points over the final eight minutes to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves’ rally for a 102-101 victory over the New York Knicks.

Malik Beasley highlighted his 20 points with the go-ahead 3-pointer with 37 seconds left for the Timberwolves. They outscored the Knicks 22-9 over the final 7:50.

The Knicks are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who was fired by the Wolves two years ago.

Julius Randle had 26 points for the Knicks, who led by 18 points in the second quarter. R.J. Barrett’s jumper at the buzzer was short for the chance to win.

