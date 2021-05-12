Durant scores 21, Nets top Bulls 115-107

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) passes the ball away from Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO — Kevin Durant had 21 points and eight assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 115-107 despite Zach LaVine’s 41 points.

Joe Harris added 17 points and Bruce Brown had 15 as Brooklyn won its second straight after a four-game slide.

Chicago had its three-game winning streak — and probably its postseason hopes — end. Chicago, in desperate need of a win, helped doom itself by staying under 40% from the floor until the final minutes.

Coby White finished with 16 points and Nikola Vucevic added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Small Business Spotlight: Brooklyn Fish Tank in Crown Heights

Brownsville grandma says her apartment keeps getting flooded with sewage

NYPD officers arrested in alleged bribery scheme

12-year-old boy dies in Brooklyn after complaining of head pain; police investigating

MTA conductor slashing latest in string of subway attacks

Arrest in shooting that killed 1-year-old Brooklyn boy last summer: NYPD

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss