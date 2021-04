Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) goes to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

BROOKLYN — Kevin Durant had 25 points and 11 assists, Joe Harris scored 26 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Charlotte Hornets 130-115.

Landry Shamet added 20 points for the Nets.

Kyrie Irving had 12 points, with Blake Griffin and Jeff Green each chipping in 10 for the Nets on the day after LaMarcus Aldridge retired because of an irregular heartbeat.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets, who playing without five of their top six scorers, with a career-high 33 points.