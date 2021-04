Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots over New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (3) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in New York. (Vincent Carchietta/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 99-86.

Doncic was one of five players to finish in double-figure scoring for Dallas, which has won three straight.

Jalen Brunson had 15 points, and Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. each added 14 against their former team. Josh Richardson scored 11.

Alec Burks scored 20 points to lead the Knicks, who have lost three straight. Julius Randle finished with 14, and Reggie Bullock had 13.