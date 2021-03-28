Burks, Barrett help Knicks hold off short-handed Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks’ Jordan Nwora drives to the basket against New York Knicks’ Alec Burks (18) and Taj Gibson during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE — Alec Burks and RJ Barrett each scored 21 points to help the New York Knicks to a 102-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks were missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and three other injured starters.

Burks’ 3-pointer put the Knicks up 99-96 with 1:19 remaining.

Milwaukee also was without starters Khris Middleton, Donte DiVincenzo and Jrue Holiday. Thanasis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and Jordan Nwora 21 for the Bucks, who lost their second straight after eight consecutive victories.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson broke his right foot and left the game.

The Knicks said Robinson would be re-evaluated when they return to New York on Sunday.

Robinson, averaging 8.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in 28 minutes per game, started against the Bucks and played six minutes in the first quarter before leaving.

Robinson was in his fourth game back after returning from a broken right hand, which he sustained in mid-February. He missed 15 games.