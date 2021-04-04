Bulls top Nets 115-107, snap 6-game skid

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brooklyn Nets’ Blake Griffin (2) goes up for a rebound against Chicago Bulls’ Thaddeus Young (21) and Tomas Satoransky (31) of The Czech Republic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO — Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Zach LaVine added 25 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-107 to snap a six-game losing streak.

Tomas Satoransky had a season-high 19 points and 11 assists as Chicago won for the first time since acquiring Vucevic before the trade deadline.

Kyrie Irving had 24 points and 15 assists to lead short-handed Brooklyn, which played without James Harden and Kevin Durant. Jeff Green added 21 off the bench.

The Nets had won five straight and 10 of 12.

