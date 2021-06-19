Bucks win Game 7 in overtime 115-111, eliminate Nets

Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant (7) defends against Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, June 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BROOKLYN — The Milwaukee Bucks survived and advanced on Saturday night, beating the Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in Game 7 of their second round series at Barclays Center.

The Bucks advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2018, when the team lost to the Toronto Raptors. They will play either the Atlanta Hawks or Philadelphia 76ers in that series, which will be determined by their own Game 7 on Sunday night.

The game was sent to overtime on a game-tying shot by Kevin Durant with one second left on the clock in the fourth quarter. Durant then missed the final shot of overtime with less than a second to go.

This is a developing story.