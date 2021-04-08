Brown scores 32, Celtics hang on for 101-99 win over Knicks

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks after driving past New York Knicks center Taj Gibson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had 32 points and 10 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Knicks 101-99.

Jayson Tatum committed eight turnovers but finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Marcus Smart added 17 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, and nine assists.

The Celtics have won three of four. Tristan Thompson had seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks in his return to action after missing 12 games due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

New York has lost two straight. RJ Barrett scored 29 points for the Knicks.