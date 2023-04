BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets host the 76ers Thursday night, trailing 2-0 to Philadelphia in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

The 76ers won the last matchup 96-84 on April 17 led by 33 points from Tyrese Maxey, while Cameron Johnson scored 28 points for the Nets.

Thursday night’s game tips off at 7:30 p.m. at Barclays Center.

