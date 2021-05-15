Bang! Mike Breen among media members honored by Hall of Fame

In this June 4, 2015, photo, Mike Breen, NBA play-by-play sports commentator for ABC, greets fans before Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif. Breen is calling his 10th NBA Finals, a record for a TV play-by-play announcer. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Mike Breen remembers the way he was taught the game of basketball, and quickly learned that it is best when the five players on the floor work as one.

He took the same approach into his career.

Breen was one of the honorees Friday night by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, one of the Curt Gowdy Media Award winners that pay tribute to the game’s best storytellers in various mediums.

Breen has served as a play-by-play voice of the New York Knicks since 1992, serving on radio and television. He has also been the voice of the NBA Finals on ABC since 2006.