Alex Rodriguez purchasing majority stake in Minnesota Timberwolves: reports

Alex Rodriguez stands on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

NEW YORK — After failing in his quest to purchase the New York Mets, former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez appears to have found a team to call his own.

Rodriguez appears set to purchase a majority stake in the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, according to reports by ESPN and The Athletic.

According to The Athletic, Rodriguez and his partner, billionaire Marc Lorre, plan to keep the T’Wolves in Minnesota.

Notably, Rodriguez is not entering into this venture with partner Jennifer Lopez. The couple denied rumors they were splitting up last month.

Rodriguez and Lopez lost out to Steve Cohen in an attempt to purchase the Mets in late 2020.