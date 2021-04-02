Aldridge’s debut strong as Nets rout Hornets 111-89

Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

BROOKLYN — Jeff Green outscored Charlotte by himself in Brooklyn’s overpowering first quarter before finishing with 21 points, and the Nets got a strong debut from LaMarcus Aldridge in a 111-89 rout of the Hornets.

Aldridge started at center and had 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists, looking like a good fit for a Nets team that won for the 20th time in its last 23 games.

With All-Stars Kevin Durant and James Harden sitting out with hamstring injuries, the Nets led 32-11 after one quarter behind 12 points from Green.

They put six players in double figures in their season-best seventh straight home win.

