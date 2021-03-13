After shaky start, Knicks cruise past Thunder 119-97

OKLAHOMA CITY — RJ Barrett scored 32 points and Julius Randle added 26 to lead the New York Knicks past the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-97.
The Knicks trailed by nine after one quarter after the Thunder shot 70.6% from the floor but outscored the Thunder 97-66 over the final 36 minutes.
The Thunder were missing leading scorer Shai Gilgeous Alexander and couldn’t sustain their fast start.
Barrett knocked down a 3-pointer with 10:19 left in the third quarter and the Knicks led the rest of the way.
Al Horford led the Thunder with 16 points.