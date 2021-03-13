After shaky start, Knicks cruise past Thunder 119-97

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) goes against Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

OKLAHOMA CITY — RJ Barrett scored 32 points and Julius Randle added 26 to lead the New York Knicks past the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-97.

The Knicks trailed by nine after one quarter after the Thunder shot 70.6% from the floor but outscored the Thunder 97-66 over the final 36 minutes.

The Thunder were missing leading scorer Shai Gilgeous Alexander and couldn’t sustain their fast start.

Barrett knocked down a 3-pointer with 10:19 left in the third quarter and the Knicks led the rest of the way.

Al Horford led the Thunder with 16 points.

