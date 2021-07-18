Fans jump into a camera well after hearing gunfire from outside the stadium, during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP)

WASHINGTON — The San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals will resume their game after it was suspended because of a shooting outside Nationals Park.

The game Saturday night was halted in the sixth inning with the Padres ahead 8-4.

The shooting caused echoes of gunfire inside the stadium and prompted many fans to clear the seats and sent some scrambling for safety in the San Diego dugout.

The shooting was an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars and left four people injured, according to Ashan Benedict, the Metropolitan Police Department’s executive assistant police chief.

He said one of the people who was shot was a woman who was attending the game and who was struck while she was outside the stadium.