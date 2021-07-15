Myles Powell sues Seton Hall, staff for bad diagnosis

NEWARK, N.J. — Basketball player Myles Powell has sued Seton Hall, coach Kevin Willard and a staff member, accusing them of failing to diagnose a knee injury during his senior season that led to physical and financial damage.
The lawsuit — filed in state Superior Court in Essex County, New Jersey — also names Tony Testa as a co-defendant, identifying him as the director of sports medicine at the university and the basketball team’s physician.
There is a Tony Testa on the basketball team’s support staff, but he is the team’s athletic trainer.
The suit alleges Powell was misdiagnosed with an ankle injury early in the 2019-20 season, when it was actually a lateral meniscus tear to his right knee.