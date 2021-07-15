Myles Powell sues Seton Hall, staff for bad diagnosis

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard, left, talks with guard Myles Powell (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Louis in St. Louis. Powell has sued Seton Hall, coach Kevin Willard and a staff member for failing to diagnose a knee injury during his senior season, causing him to suffer severe physical and financial damage. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

NEWARK, N.J. — Basketball player Myles Powell has sued Seton Hall, coach Kevin Willard and a staff member, accusing them of failing to diagnose a knee injury during his senior season that led to physical and financial damage.

The lawsuit — filed in state Superior Court in Essex County, New Jersey — also names Tony Testa as a co-defendant, identifying him as the director of sports medicine at the university and the basketball team’s physician.

There is a Tony Testa on the basketball team’s support staff, but he is the team’s athletic trainer.

The suit alleges Powell was misdiagnosed with an ankle injury early in the 2019-20 season, when it was actually a lateral meniscus tear to his right knee.