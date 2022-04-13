BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kyrie Irving has an opportunity that many get but few take advantage of: change his narrative.

There is no doubting the talent of the Nets’ lead guard. Some might argue that he is the most skilled player to play the game. His ability to play is unquestioned, but his commitment has been. To truly tell the story of Irving, you also have to acknowledge the drama that has come along with him while in the NBA.

Irving now has a chance to help bring a title to Brooklyn. But will he seize it and change his narrative?

