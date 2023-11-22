NEW YORK (PIX11) — As we get set to enjoy Thanksgiving, the turkey, the stuffing, and all the desserts, we watch a little football throughout the day.

It got me thinking there’s a lot for the New York sports fan to be thankful for.

For Jets and Giants fans, hey, at least the regular season is only 18 weeks long, and maybe, just maybe, we get to see quarterback Aaron Rodgers for more than four plays this season.

Giants fans. Well, you’ve got Saquon Barkley and Tommy DeVito. And by the way, Kavon Thibodeau. By no stretch of the imagination, is he a bust? And maybe the future franchise quarterback next spring in the NFL Draft.

For Mets fans, owner Steve Cohen and his seemingly endless wealth are a source of pride. Mr. and Mrs. Mets are the best mascot tandem in all of sports.

For Yankee fans, well, we have each other. An angry GM and memories of championships long gone by. And let’s not forget about Yankee lytics and process over results for the Devils fan, Jack Hughes and the young legs for the Rangers fan, a new head coach and Peter La Villette, that has his team flying early for the Islander fan.

Not much. But at least it’s early in the season for Brooklyn Nets fans. There is no drama from aging superstars like Durant Hardin and Kyrie, but a very likable young team with young stars like McHale Bridges and Cam Thomas for the Knicks’ relevancy, Brunson, Randall, and Barrett, and hopes of that franchise-changing player in the not-so-distant future.

Maybe next year, WNBA title. But what a season for the GOAT, Brianna Stewart, the Red Bulls, and MLS, who have a bright future. With Messi in tow, even though there are no titles to celebrate, New Yorkers understand that the harder journey is the more enjoyable reward. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.