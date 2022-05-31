NEW YORK (PIX11) — Noah Syndergaard is pitching in New York for the first time since leaving the Mets during the offseason, starting the Los Angeles Angels’ series opener at Yankee Stadium Tuesday evening.

Thor became a fan favorite at Citi Field, going 47-31 with a 3.32 ERA from 2015-21 and earning an All-Star selection in 2016. Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery on March 26, 2020, and didn’t return to the Mets until last Sept. 28, when he made the first of a pair of one-inning starts during the season’s final week.

He became a free agent and agreed in November to a $21 million, one-year contract with the Angels.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis reflects on Syndergaard’s time as a Met in the video above.