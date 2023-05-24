NEW YORK (PIX11) – Former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement from the NBA on Monday.

Anthony will certainly be a Hall of Famer. But the question is, should the Knicks retire his number? My opinion is they shouldn’t.

Anthony’s best days in the NBA were in Denver, not New York. He was a great scorer throughout his career, but team success eluded Anthony in the NBA.

Anthony was the best player for the Knicks in the last 20 years, but that doesn’t mean his number should be retired. We can appreciate his seven years in New York but also understand that not everyone deserves to have their number retired. It’s not an insult to Anthony. He just didn’t do enough to receieve that honor.

Anthony was great with the Knicks. He just wasn’t legendary.