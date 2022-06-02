NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shoehi Ohtani is a global icon. We sometimes throw that around for sports stars, but in this case, he is exactly that.

Ohtani is a drawing card and a reason to watch. He’s the modern-day Babe Ruth in a lot of different ways. A year ago, he was named American League MVP, along with the Players Choice Most Outstanding Player and Player of the Year to go along with a Silver Slugger. He threw 130 innings as a starter and went 9-2 to go along with 46 home runs and 100 RBIs at the plate.

Ohtani is the ultimate weapon as a hitter and a pitcher and might be the most marketable athlete.

