NEW YORK (PIX11) — Serena Williams’ impressive run at the U.S. Open continues after her upset win over No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round.

At 40 years old, what Williams is doing at the U.S. Open is remarkable. She’s showing why she’s the greatest of all time and proving that she still has more to give.

Williams is a generational talent, and we will never see a women’s tennis player more dominant.

