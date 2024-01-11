NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nick Saban is the greatest college football coach of all time.

As he decided yesterday to retire as Alabama’s head coach, he leaves the college game with seven national championships and 11 SEC titles. He is the first coach to win national titles with two different schools since the inception of the AP poll in 1936.

He coached at Toledo, Michigan State. LSU and, of course, Alabama. His career record as a head coach was 292-71 and 1.

He is a brilliant defensive mind—a great motivator, recruiter and talent developer.

He never had a losing season in 28 years as a college head coach. In 17 years at Alabama, the Crimson Tide had 44 players drafted in the 1st round of the NFL draft, the most of any coach in the common draft era. He coached four Heisman trophy winners with Alabama as well.

After a failed stint in the NFL, where his coaching style and messaging did not work, he returned to Alabama to return that storied program to glory.

I don’t think there was a college coach better at preparing his team for the opponent ahead. His teams played fast and were physical and relentless. Saban is a football savant, and his knowledge of the game and his ability to teach it is unquestioned. He also adapted to the times. Just look at his offensive schemes and the coordinators he brought in over 17 years with the Crimson Tide.

Even though they did not win the national title, the job he did this season might have been his greatest coaching job with the tide. What separated Saban was accountability. He demanded and asked his coaches and players exactly what he asked of himself.

A commitment. High standards and held everyone accountable to those standards.

The college game was a great one. Saban’s run at Alabama was historic.

With the college landscape changing, the transfer portal, and NIL deals, you can easily argue that you will never see that type of run again for any coach at any program. It will be strange not seeing Nick Saban on the sidelines next season down in Tuscaloosa.

Not many coaches transcend their sport, but Saban did, and he will be sorely missed. His retirement at 72 years old yesterday shocked the college football, and rightfully so, as a legend decided to step away.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.