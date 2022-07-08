NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu will be among the starters in the WNBA All-Star Game this weekend.

Ionescu is the youngest player in WNBA history to record multiple career triple-doubles. She tallied 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in New York’s 116-107 win against the Las Vegas Aces Wednesday night, notching the league’s first-ever triple-double while scoring 30+ points.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis has more on why Ionescu is a special talent. Watch in the video player above.