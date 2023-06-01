NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Rangers and coach Gerard Gallant announced in May they are parting way after the team’s exit in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

I don’t agree with the decision, but they made the move nonetheless. The coaching candidates the Rangers have reportedly spoken to aren’t exactly inspiring. It’s a list of retreads.

The Rangers should hire a fresh face, a new voice. That man is Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch. He is a talent developer and a winner with 13 years of head coaching experience before joining Hartford, including two years as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Flyers. In seven years as a Canadian junior coach, Knoblauch compiled an impressive record.

Be different. Enough with the retreads. I think Knoblauch is the right guy for the job. Go hire him.