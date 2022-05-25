NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Rangers played their most complete game of the series in Game 4’s victory against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Rangers were physical, scored on the power play, generated 5-on-5 scoring chances without sacrificing much on the defensive end and Igor Shesterkin was brilliant in goal.

Game 5 is back in Raleigh Thursday at 7 p.m. With the series tied 2-2, if the Rangers are going to advance to the conference finals, they are going to need more contributions from the skillful Artemi Panarin.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis has more in the video above.