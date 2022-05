Robinson Canó has been cut by the New York Mets with nearly $45 million remaining on his contract, ending an ill-fated marriage and possibly signaling the end of his decorated major league career.

The slumping Canó was designated for assignment in a move announced about an hour before teams were required to trim their active rosters from 28 players to 26. PIX11’s Marc Malusis has more in the video above for Moose on the Loose.