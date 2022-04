NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pitcher Max Scherzer’s 3-year, $130 million deal with the Mets in the offseason was a signal that the Mets are all in this season. It was a win-now move, and Scherzer even said as much in the spring.

Scherzer has a toughness about him and a bulldog mentality that can inspire teammates and raise the level of a whole ballclub.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis has more on why Scherzer has been a game-changing signing for the Mets.