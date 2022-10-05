NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record for most homers in a single season.

Judge hit the record-breaking homer in the first inning off Texas Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco in Arlington. Maris held the American League home record since 1961.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis applauds Judge for breaking the record the right way. Hear more in the video player above.

