Baseball’s trade deadline became a bit more suspenseful over the weekend when The Athletic reported that Washington outfielder Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year contract to stay with the Nationals.

Suddenly, social media was ablaze with talk of Soto possibly being traded and what kind of incredible offer it might take to acquire him. A deal involving the 23-year-old star would be seismic because of his talent, his youth and the fact that he’s not due to be a free agent until after the 2024 season.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis says Soto is worth as much as it takes to get him because he’s that good.

