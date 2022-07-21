NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Knicks officially introduced Jalen Brunson after he signed a 4-year, $104 million contract.

The event on Tuesday wasn’t your typical introductory presser. Instead, it was more of a pep rally, broadcast live on MSG Network and only open to employees and season ticket holders. The press was not allowed to attend.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis says he’s disappointed with the Knicks’ decision to not open it to local media, but he isn’t surprised they did it.

